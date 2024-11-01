Astronomy, Stellar, Planetary News
FLORA AND FAUNA
 Bangladesh's tigers stalk uncertain future in Sundarbans

Bangladesh's tigers stalk uncertain future in Sundarbans

By Sheikh Sabiha ALAM
 Satkhira, Bangladesh (AFP) April 28, 2026
 Tigers are so feared in Bangladesh's vast Sundarban mangroves that locals invoke spirits to protect against them. But experts say it is the big cats themselves that need defending.

Abdul Goni Gazi was among the first to raise the alarm for the creatures struggling to grow their numbers under pressure from habitat loss, poaching and climate change.

Known locally as "Goni Tiger", the 45-year-old devoted his life to promoting coexistence between the big cats and the people living on the forest's edge.

Despite the danger, this activist claims to have saved 36 Bengal tigers from guns or traps -- and 106 local residents from the animals' jaws.

He has pulled furious villagers back from the brink of killing tigers -- and, in some cases, dragged home the dismembered bodies of others.

"If we want the Sundarbans and the thousands of people dependent on it to survive, we need the Bengal tigers," he said.

Stretching 10,000 square kilometres (3,900 square miles) across sprawling mangrove forests and tidal rivers, the UNESCO-listed World Heritage site straddles both Bangladesh and India.

Tigers eat grazing animals in the forest, which has the knock-on effect of allowing mangroves to grow and thus help protect coastlines from erosion and storms.

"If a tiger is killed in the Sundarbans, it creates a turmoil in the ecosystem," said Mohammad Abdul Aziz, a zoology expert at Bangladesh's Jahangirnagar University.

The creatures' power is also deeply embedded in people's culture, prompting them to seek the blessings of dozens of spirits before entering the forest.

"If someone chants the name of Mother Bonbibi, she will save his life from tigers, snakes, and crocodiles," said villager Ashutosh Mandal, 63, referring to a deity whose idol is worshipped at temples.

A blend of Islamic and Hindu beliefs has long served as a conservation code, with supernatural guardians believed to punish anyone who plunders the forest for greed.

- 'Safeguard the ecosystem' -

"If the Sundarbans had 400-500 tigers, they themselves would safeguard the ecosystem -- without the need for human intervention," Goni told AFP.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people pledged in 2010 to double its tiger population, then placed at 414.

But a more rigorous camera-trap census in 2015 revised the population down to 106, followed by counts of 114 in 2018, and 125 in 2024 -- a rise of roughly two tigers per year.

The slow growth has drawn scrutiny over the effectiveness of the nation's conservation efforts, including the latest $4.2 million tiger project.

Chief Conservator of Forests Amir Hossain Chowdhury said habitat loss remains the core challenge.

Rising sea levels and surging tides from increasingly powerful storms -- resulting in an increase in soil salinity -- have degraded agricultural lands, pushing people into tiger territory.

"Human encroachment has pushed (the Sundarbans tigers) into a corner, creating conditions that are not suitable for most species, let alone tigers," Chowdhury said.

Storms, rising tides, and shifting water systems have widened some rivers beyond what tigers can swim, limiting their range.

Chowdhury said earth mounds have been built to provide refuge for tigers and other animals during highwater.

- 'Kill tigers on demand' -

Tigers also face other, more direct threats.

Poachers and villagers still kill tigers, undeterred by penalties of a 12-year jail term or $15,000 fine.

"Sometimes they kill tigers on demand -- from home and abroad," said wildlife trafficking expert Nasir Uddin.

"And sometimes they do it for their own safety, so that tigers cannot attack them, when they anchor their boats near forest canals."

Some of the armed bandits who prowl the forests have even used freshwater ponds dug to help the tigers as a trap.

"Poachers sometimes lure thirsty animals there by placing poisoned bait," Chowdhury said.

Several people are arrested every year selling or buying tiger hides, teeth, claws and bones, prized in traditional Chinese medicine.

Tiger parts are smuggled to India, Myanmar, China, Malaysia, and even further to buyers in Australia, Britain and Germany, Uddin said.

The hunting of their favourite prey also threatens the future of the tigers -- especially that of deer, which make up 80 percent of their diet.

A 2013 study estimated that 11,000 deer are killed illegally every year for meat.

"Killing spotted deer indiscriminately creates food insecurity... and can push tigers into human settlements, leading to attacks on villagers," Aziz, the zoology professor, said.

But despite the challenges, Abishek Harihar from wild cat conservation organisation Panthera said there is "hope for the species" globally.

"Conservation efforts since the 1970s have prevented a tremendous collapse of tiger numbers," he said, saying that had "possibly placed the species on a trajectory of recovery and long-term survival."

Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLORA AND FAUNA
Attack at DR Congo nature park kills five
 Kinshasa (AFP) Mar 4, 2026
 An armed attack on the headquarters of Upemba National Park in southeastern DR Congo has killed five staff members, the state-run body that manages it said Wednesday. The circumstances of Tuesday's raid in a region hit by local militias often organised along community lines, as well as criminal networks, have not been released. The park's HQ at Lusinga in Katanga province was "the target of an armed raid carried out by a group of unidentified assailants", the Congolese Institute for the Conserva ... read more
FLORA AND FAUNA
Ocean Wave Mechanics Across the Solar System and Beyond
FLORA AND FAUNA
FLORA AND FAUNA
UCLA Team Builds Programmable RNA Organelles Inside Living Cells

 JWST reveals water-ice clouds on a cold Jupiter-mass world

 Plato clears major vacuum and thermal trials ahead of 2027 launch

 SETI Institute Launches Lab to Study Human Dimensions of Finding Life Beyond Earth
FLORA AND FAUNA
Fungal Spores From NASA Cleanrooms Survive Simulated Mars and Space Travel Conditions

 Curiosity Rover Uncovers Diverse Organic Molecules on Mars in First-of-Its-Kind Chemical Test

 Rover discovers more building blocks of life on Mars

 Mars Express Captures Volcanic Ash Spreading Across Utopia Planitia Over Five Decades
FLORA AND FAUNA
Chang'e 7 Preps for South Pole Mission as China Charts Expanding Lunar Program

 China Identifies Two New Lunar Minerals from Chang'e 5 Samples

 Lunar Dust Transformed Into Structural Reinforcement for Moon Base Construction

 Artemis mission approaches lunar loop for first flyby since 1972
FLORA AND FAUNA
Simulation Study Links Milky Way Satellite Galaxies to Conditions at the Dawn of Time

 Undergraduate Students Build Axion Detector and Set New Dark Matter Limits with Minimal Resources

 Giant Magellan Telescope and Coquimbo Region Forge Strategic Partnership to Build Chile Astronomy Hub

 Decaying Dark Matter May Have Seeded the Earliest Supermassive Black Holes
FLORA AND FAUNA
ESA-SSTL Twin HydroGNSS Satellites Return Water Cycle Data During Commissioning

 NISAR Radar Satellite Tracks Mexico City Ground Sinking at Over Half an Inch Per Month

 Geomagnetic Reversal Trigger Mechanism Study Finds Dipole Field Bi-Stability in Dynamo Simulations

 Deep Learning Reconstructs 32 Years of Global Nighttime Light Data
FLORA AND FAUNA
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Reveals a Birthplace Far Colder Than Our Solar System
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.